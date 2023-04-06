Mamar making magic on the diamond

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A diamond in the rough? Well, Fulton baseball is trying to follow in the footsteps of the school’s very successful football and basketball programs, and they’ve got a three sport star trying to help them get there.

Without question, one of the most talented athletes in our area is Fulton standout Marcellus Marmar Jackson. He’s got incredible, head spinning moves on the football field and all he did on the basketball court is help his Falcons win a state championship this season.

Oh but wait, there’s more! Now-a-days you’ll find MarMar on the baseball diamond playing another sport he really loves, “I put in the work so you feel me, it’s just what I do. So it just became a lifestyle. And it just is what I love. So you do what you love doing and call it a job.”

Jackson has played very well at the shortstop position and he even pitches, but where he really excels is at the plate, where he is one ferocious Falcon. As impressed as anyone is his head coach Buzz McNish who says, “He’s an incredible athlete, and he’s the kind of kid that only comes along every so often, you know, and and, you know, through five games, he had stolen 15 bases and was hitting almost 600 So yeah, he’s back at last night. He was he was two for three I think with a double and a triple, so yeah, he sees swinging the bat well and and can do some incredible things on the baseball field.”

No doubt, it’s a promising future for Marmar and the Fulton Baseball community!

