One child, adult die in Rocky Top house fire

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were on the scene of a deadly residential fire.

Officials with the Rocky Top Fire Department said crews responded to a mutual aid request from the Medford Fire Department for a residential fire on Mountain Side Lane.

TBI officials later clarified the address of the home to be in the 100 block of Ponderosa Lane.

Officials said two people died in the fire.

Anderson Co. Sheriff Russell Barker told WVLT News crews on scene that one adult and one child died. He said they were working to confirm their identities and notify family members before releasing that information.

TBI officials confirmed the adult who died went back into the house to try to save the child but both died in the house.

Investigators with the TBI were taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.