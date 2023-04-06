Parents to present ABA Therapy Policy to KCS BOE

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy is one of the only treatments for autism.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of parents planned to present a detailed policy for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to the Knox County School board Thursday night.

Right now, KCS does not allow ABA therapy in schools, even though it’s deemed a medical necessity for some kids.

ABA therapy is an intense style of therapy for people with autism. The intervention-style therapy requires children to be in their natural environment. For most kids, that’s school.

“To a casual observer, it probably looks like my son just has a buddy with him. But in reality, they have spent hours collecting data to determine where he’s deficient,” said Alison Pasternack.

Pasternack’s 13-year-old son was prescribed several hours of ABA weekly, but she said she’s been forced to choose between her son’s medical needs and education.

“Last year, my son missed 108 days of school. At this rate by the end of the year, he will have missed 72 days of school this year because we chose to forfeit some of his approved therapy hours so he could be in school,” she said.

ABA therapy is allowed in 23 East Tennessee school districts. Therapists in the classroom would not cost taxpayers any money. A child’s therapist is covered by their insurance.

“I think a lot of parents have struggled with getting Knox County Schools to be a little more proactive,” said KCS board member, Katherine Bike.

She said if ABA in classrooms is beneficial for both teachers and students, she is for it. However, she said there are several hurdles to go through.

“It can be really tricky to have private services to come into the schools because there’s a lot of loopholes with how is this person trained, how is that person trained,” said Bike.

Parents plan to present a detailed draft policy to KCS Thursday night. It outlines a process for students with autism to receive treatment deemed medically necessary at school.

