Pet kangaroo missing from family home in Sparta

Nine month old kangaroo “Beau” went missing from the Watson’s home on Thursday in White County.
Nine month old kangaroo “Beau” went missing from the Watson’s home on Thursday in White County.
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family in a rural part of Sparta, right outside Cumberland County, asked for help after their family pet went missing on Thursday.

Beau is a 9-month-old kangaroo that the Watsons bought at an exotic pet sale in Cookeville, that escaped from Todd and Stacey Watson’s home after a door was left open.

“I wouldn’t say it’s actually like losing a child but it’s pretty close,” said Watson.

The Watson’s teenage son chased after Beau but the kangaroo quickly ran away and hasn’t been seen since. The family asked that residents look around the Blue Springs Road area in Sparta which is around where the kangaroo was last spotted.

While the family was devastated and searching for answers, they said they’ve had to combat a good bit of skeptics who believed the post was an April fools joke.

“They said ‘I was just calling to see if it was a real thing but then I froze up when you answered the phone’ so it’s been a struggle,” said Watson.

If you spot Beau you’re asked to not chase him and call the family immediately at 931-254-3528.

Beau has spent most of his life indoors at the Watson’s home and bottle fed and has never been outside by himself, according to Watson.

Kangaroos are considered a Class III exotic animal and do not require a permit to own, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Rob Speas, the principal at Hardin Valley Academy, was placed on administrative leave,...
KCS: HVA principal placed on administrative leave
Charlesetta Grau
Missing person disappeared ‘under suspicious circumstances,’ could be in TN
Generic Police Lights
KPD: Motorcyclist in deadly hit-and-run crash identified
Sarah Jo Fuson
Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff indicted on child abuse charges
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

Latest News

Tennessee House Democrats address the public
One man was arrested after leading deputies on a high speed chase before he jumped into the...
Police chase ends with swim in Cumberland River, police say
First a fire took a Roane County father's home. Then, last weeks shooting took his long-time...
‘It’s a miracle’ | Two Roane Co. victims released from hospital after deadly shooting
One man was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase, according to officials with...
Police chase ends with swim in Cumberland River, police say