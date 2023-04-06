Pet kangaroo missing from family home in Sparta

SPARTA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family in a rural part of Sparta, right outside Cumberland County, asked for help after their family pet went missing on Thursday.

Beau is a 9-month-old kangaroo that the Watsons bought at an exotic pet sale in Cookeville, that escaped from Todd and Stacey Watson’s home after a door was left open.

“I wouldn’t say it’s actually like losing a child but it’s pretty close,” said Watson.

The Watson’s teenage son chased after Beau but the kangaroo quickly ran away and hasn’t been seen since. The family asked that residents look around the Blue Springs Road area in Sparta which is around where the kangaroo was last spotted.

While the family was devastated and searching for answers, they said they’ve had to combat a good bit of skeptics who believed the post was an April fools joke.

“They said ‘I was just calling to see if it was a real thing but then I froze up when you answered the phone’ so it’s been a struggle,” said Watson.

If you spot Beau you’re asked to not chase him and call the family immediately at 931-254-3528.

Beau has spent most of his life indoors at the Watson’s home and bottle fed and has never been outside by himself, according to Watson.

Kangaroos are considered a Class III exotic animal and do not require a permit to own, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.