TBI agent shoots, kills suspect in Madisonville, agency says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump, is investigating the deadly shooting of a suspect in Madisonville. That suspect was reportedly killed by a TBI agent while trying to serve an arrest.

According to a preliminary investigation, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, two agents responded to a home in the 200 block of Wayman Road to arrest a man. That encounter ended with one agent shooting the man, who died at a hospital.

At this time, the TBI has not released details on the encounter, but it is investigating, according to the agency.

No agents were hurt during the exchange.

