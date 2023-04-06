TBI agent shoots, kills suspect in Madisonville, agency says

A TBI agent reportedly shot and killed a suspect in Madisonville.
(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump, is investigating the deadly shooting of a suspect in Madisonville. That suspect was reportedly killed by a TBI agent while trying to serve an arrest.

According to a preliminary investigation, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, two agents responded to a home in the 200 block of Wayman Road to arrest a man. That encounter ended with one agent shooting the man, who died at a hospital.

At this time, the TBI has not released details on the encounter, but it is investigating, according to the agency.

No agents were hurt during the exchange.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

