Two dead in Rocky Top home fire

Multiple agencies were on the scene of deadly Rocky Top residential fire
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations were on the scene of a deadly residential fire.
By Marvin Figgins
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations were on the scene of a deadly residential fire. Rocky Top Fire Department said crews responded to a mutual aid request from Medford Fire Department for a residential fire on Mountain Side Lane. The department says there were two deaths reported in the fire.

