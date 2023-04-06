Two dead in Rocky Top home fire
Multiple agencies were on the scene of deadly Rocky Top residential fire
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations were on the scene of a deadly residential fire. Rocky Top Fire Department said crews responded to a mutual aid request from Medford Fire Department for a residential fire on Mountain Side Lane. The department says there were two deaths reported in the fire.
