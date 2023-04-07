Bond reduced for suspect who set Riona the dog on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect responsible for setting Riona the dog dog on fire attended a hearing in hopes of getting his bond reduced.

Quishon Brown, the suspect responsible for setting the dog, Riona, on fire, was in court on Thursday April 6 for the bond reduction hearing.

After appearing in court on Thursday April 6 and requesting a reduce in bond, Brown’s was reduced from $150,000 to $5000.

The case was also moved from General Sessions Court to Criminal Court earlier this year.

Brown’s next court date is set for May 31st.

