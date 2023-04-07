Bond reduced for suspect who set Riona the dog on fire

Quishon Brown
Quishon Brown(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect responsible for setting Riona the dog dog on fire attended a hearing in hopes of getting his bond reduced.

Quishon Brown, the suspect responsible for setting the dog, Riona, on fire, was in court on Thursday April 6 for the bond reduction hearing.

After appearing in court on Thursday April 6 and requesting a reduce in bond, Brown’s was reduced from $150,000 to $5000.

The case was also moved from General Sessions Court to Criminal Court earlier this year.

Brown’s next court date is set for May 31st.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines
Penn Hazuda
Maryville 5-year-old battling cancer passes away
A hiker was rescued on the Appalachian Trail early Wednesday morning, according to officials...
Tenn. National Guard rescues hiker on Appalachian Trail
A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
Christopher Burleigh
SCSO officials: Knox Co. man missing from Kodak

Latest News

Easter forecast
Sunshine returns for Easter Sunday and sticks around for the new week
Memphis Zoo pandas Le Le and Ya Ya leaving the China Exhibit soon.
Memphis Zoo, giant panda ‘Ya Ya’ to part ways this month
As a Frost Advisory is in place for far northeastern counties.
Rain ends but three frigid nights surround Easter
Cheerleader comes home after car crash
Cheerleader returns home after spending weeks in the hospital
All proceeds went directly to the LCSO K-9 Unit, on which Sgt. Jenkins served.
Second annual memorial ride held in honor of fallen LCSO Sgt. Chris Jenkins