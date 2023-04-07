Gatlinburg Police Department chief retiring, next chief lined up

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department Chief Randy Brackins is set to retire from his position on June 2, making way for his replacement, Ronnie Barrett.

Brackins’ retirement will mark the end of his 49-year law enforcement career, the entirety of which was spent at the GPD.

“Chief Brackins has had a long and successful career with the Gatlinburg Police Department and has played an important role on the City’s administrative leadership team throughout the years, especially during and after the 2016 Wildfires,” City Manager Cindy Cameron Ogle said. “Chief Brackins has served the citizens and visitors of Gatlinburg well and we wish him and his family the very best in his retirement.”

Brackins said he was grateful to the city for allowing him to lead the department for 19 years.

“I am very grateful to the City of Gatlinburg for allowing me to serve the public throughout my law enforcement career,” Brackins said. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the Department for the past 19 years.”

Brackins’ position will be taken by current Captain Ronnie Barrett. Barrett has been with the department for 27 years and will assume the position on June 2 after Brackins’ retirement takes effect.

“Captain Barrett demonstrated the many leadership qualities and abilities needed to lead the Gatlinburg Police Department through the hiring process, which included an MTAS Assessment Center,” City Manager Cindy Cameron Ogle said.

Barrett said he looks forward to taking on the position.

“I am very grateful to the City administration for their confidence in me to be the next Chief of the Gatlinburg Police Department,” Barrett said. “Being ingrained in the Gatlinburg community, I am excited to continue my career in law enforcement by serving the citizens and visitors of the City in this new role.”

