Lady Vols split on first day of Tennessee Invitational

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fourth-ranked Lady Vols split their first two games of the Tennessee Invitational Thursday, defeating Mercer 11-0 before falling to No. 21 Baylor 1-0 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Against Mercer, Payton Gottshall and Nicola Simpson combined for a no-hitter – Tennessee’s third no-hitter this season and the first combined no-no since 2021. Gottshall got the start against the Bears, tossing three innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Simpson came on in relief for the final two innings and fanned a pair of batters. Gottshall earned the win and is 8-0 on the year.

Tennessee (30-4) received another solid pitching performance from Ashley Rogers versus Baylor as the righty pitched a complete game, allowing just one run on three hits with eight strikeouts. Baylor starter Dariana Orme was also solid in her outing, going the full seven innings and surrendering just one hit while fanning five. Rogers suffered her first defeat of the season and is now 11-1.

The Lady Vols will wrap up the Tennessee Invitational on Saturday as they play another doubleheader against Baylor and Mercer, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.