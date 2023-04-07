Morristown to host ‘Citizens Police Academy’

The academy will be 24th time Morristown Police Department has hosted the event.
Range day at the Citizens Police Academy
Range day at the Citizens Police Academy(MPD)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department will host its 24th Citizen’s Police Academy beginning May 16.

The academy will meet each Tuesday and some Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Police Department. Applications are available online here or can be picked up from the first floor of the City Center until April 21.

Applications are accepted on a first come, first serve basis and will involve a background check.

K-9 Training during Morristown CPA
K-9 Training during Morristown CPA(MPD)

Academy participants will take classes from MPD involving hands-on exercises and will be allowed to complete an 8-hour ride along with an officer. Participants will learn from the Narcotics department, K-9 officers, Special Teams, and more.

MPD officials said their goal is to continue to build a partnership with the community and that this course will provide community members with a better understanding of the department.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Rob Speas, the principal at Hardin Valley Academy, was placed on administrative leave,...
KCS: HVA principal placed on administrative leave
Multiple agencies were on the scene of deadly Rocky Top residential fire
Family identifies child, adult who died in Rocky Top house fire
Charlesetta Grau
Missing person disappeared ‘under suspicious circumstances,’ could be in TN
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Knoxville Dem. state representative avoids expulsion, 2 other reps expelled
Rep. Justin Lafferty responded to the allegations that he assaulted a Nashville rep. on the...
East Tenn. rep. responds following alleged assault on House floor

Latest News

New Variety Show “Array” Opening in Pigeon Forge
New variety show opens in Pigeon Forge
It's a rainy Friday in Pigeon Forge.
Scattered batches of rain through Saturday
File Photo: Vice President Kamala Harris
VP Harris to appear at Fisk University service for ‘The Tennessee Three’
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour