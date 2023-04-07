Morristown to host ‘Citizens Police Academy’

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department will host its 24th Citizen’s Police Academy beginning May 16.

The academy will meet each Tuesday and some Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Police Department. Applications are available online here or can be picked up from the first floor of the City Center until April 21.

Applications are accepted on a first come, first serve basis and will involve a background check.

K-9 Training during Morristown CPA (MPD)

Academy participants will take classes from MPD involving hands-on exercises and will be allowed to complete an 8-hour ride along with an officer. Participants will learn from the Narcotics department, K-9 officers, Special Teams, and more.

MPD officials said their goal is to continue to build a partnership with the community and that this course will provide community members with a better understanding of the department.

