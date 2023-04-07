No. 8 Vols fall to No. 2 Florida, 6-1 in series opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 8 Tennessee baseball dropped its series opener to No. 2 Florida Thursday thanks to a four-run fifth inning by the Gators.

Florida scored first on a single in the 2nd inning which Maui Ahuna couldn’t connect on a throw over to first. UF plated a run from third with two outs to get on the board. Tennessee’s Blake Burke sent a solo shot out to the batter’s eye in center field in the bottom of the 2nd to tie the game.

The Gators retook the lead in the 4th on a solo shot to right field. Then in the 5th, Josh Rivera cranked a three-run home run to put the Gators up 5-1. B.T. Riopelle followed that up with a solo shot of his own to make it a five-run ballgame.

Chase Dollander (4-3) gave up four runs on four hits in four innings of work. UF’s Brandon Sproat moved to 5-1 on the year after allowing just one run off four hits. Florida’s pitching staff combined to strike out 18 Tennessee batters.

Game two between Tennessee and Florida is scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch.

