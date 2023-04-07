Over $250K raised for expelled TN state reps by Connecticut senator

‘The Republicans can kick them out, but they can’t stop them from running in the special election.’
U.S Senator for Connecticut Chris Murphy
U.S Senator for Connecticut Chris Murphy(Chris Murphy)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In response to the expulsion of two Tennessee state representatives on Thursday, a U.S. senator from Connecticut started a fundraiser that has received over $250,000 overnight.

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut started a fundraiser Thursday night to help former State Representatives Justin Pearson, D-Memphis and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, run for re-election in the special election following their expulsion.

Murphy said, “The Republicans can kick them out, but they can’t stop them from running in the special election.”

Two Democratic lawmakers expelled, what’s next?
VP Harris to appear at Fisk University service for ‘The Tennessee Three’

Overnight, the donations poured in and when he woke up to check the fundraiser, Murphy saw that over $250K was raised for Jones and Pearson.

“The anti-gun violence movement is just a powerhouse. We are unstoppable,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Rob Speas, the principal at Hardin Valley Academy, was placed on administrative leave,...
KCS: HVA principal placed on administrative leave
Multiple agencies were on the scene of deadly Rocky Top residential fire
Family identifies child, adult who died in Rocky Top house fire
Charlesetta Grau
Missing person disappeared ‘under suspicious circumstances,’ could be in TN
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Knoxville Dem. state representative avoids expulsion, 2 other reps expelled
Rep. Justin Lafferty responded to the allegations that he assaulted a Nashville rep. on the...
East Tenn. rep. responds following alleged assault on House floor

Latest News

Christopher Burleigh
SCSO officials: Knox Co. man missing from Kodak
James Thomas
Facing accusation of raping an inmate, Maury Co. correctional officer remains on the job
Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’
It's a rainy Friday in Pigeon Forge.
Scattered batches of rain through Saturday
Belida Hoffmaster was helped out of her home by Chuck Leslie who before Thursday morning had...
Woman and dog rescued by total stranger during Knox County house fire