Rural Metro responds to Farragut house fire, finds resident mowing lawn

Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in Farragut Thursday afternoon, the agency says.
Rural Metro responds to Farragut house fire, finds resident mowing lawn
Rural Metro responds to Farragut house fire, finds resident mowing lawn(Rural Metro)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in Farragut Thursday afternoon, Public Information Officer Jeffery Bagwell told WVLT News.

The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. on Farr Drive, and when crews arrived on scene, they found the home’s resident outside mowing grass, Bagwell said.

“Crews made an aggressive attack to stop the spread where it was and limit the fire damage to the majority of the home,” Bagwell said. “Quick work by the initial arriving crews!”

No one was injured in the fire, which is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Rob Speas, the principal at Hardin Valley Academy, was placed on administrative leave,...
KCS: HVA principal placed on administrative leave
Charlesetta Grau
Missing person disappeared ‘under suspicious circumstances,’ could be in TN
Multiple agencies were on the scene of deadly Rocky Top residential fire
Family identifies child, adult who died in Rocky Top house fire
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Knoxville Democratic state Representative avoids expulsion, two other reps expelled
Condado Tacos
New taco joint coming to Knoxville

Latest News

Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Knoxville Democratic state Representative avoids expulsion, two other reps expelled
TBI agent shoots, kills suspect in Madisonville, agency says
The East Tennessee Trauma Recovery Group went to Nashville last week after a shooting at the...
Knoxville therapists help first responders after Nashville school shooting
ETSU marching band to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade