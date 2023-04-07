Rural Metro responds to Farragut house fire, finds resident mowing lawn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in Farragut Thursday afternoon, Public Information Officer Jeffery Bagwell told WVLT News.

The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. on Farr Drive, and when crews arrived on scene, they found the home’s resident outside mowing grass, Bagwell said.

“Crews made an aggressive attack to stop the spread where it was and limit the fire damage to the majority of the home,” Bagwell said. “Quick work by the initial arriving crews!”

No one was injured in the fire, which is under investigation.

