Scattered batches of rain through Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most of us have picked up at least a tenth of an inch of rain today, with some at more than a quarter of an inch. More batches of rain will move through as we move into the overnight and will stay with us as we move through early Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain bands will continue to lift north and east over the coming hours.

Tonight we’ll have a light NE wind at 5-10 mph and temperatures in the upper 40s to start Saturday.

Saturday starts off mostly cloudy with the more widespread rain across the Smoky Mountains. These areas will pick up more rain on Saturday than areas to the north. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 57. We should pick up another 10th to .25 of an inch of rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a much different story with lots of sunshine returning! Easter Sunday will start off chilly with temperatures in the 40s for sunrise services. By the afternoon, we’re up into the upper 60s to near 70.

Monday is warm once again with lots of sunshine for the afternoon and just a few passing clouds.

We do manage to crack the mid 70s going through next week and rain chances really don’t return until late in the week around Friday with scattered rain chances.

