Secret Safe Place Invitational set for Farragut High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut High School Track and Field will be hosting the Secret Safe Place Invitational. The event is sponsored by A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee, a non-profit organization that provides a safe haven for unwanted newborns.

The Secret Safe Place Invitational 2023 will feature some of the best high school track and field athletes from across Tennessee and the surrounding states. Athletes will have the opportunity to compete in a variety of events, including Sprints, Relays, Distance Running, Shot Put, Discus, Pole Vault, High Jump, Long Jump, and Triple Jump.

The event promises to be a thrilling display of athletic talent and a celebration of the spirit of competition.

“We are extremely happy to welcome A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee as our Flagship corporate sponsor for 2023,” said Wendy Edwards, a member of the Farragut Booster Club.

The 2023 Secret Safe Place Invitational will be held on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8, starting at 5:00 p.m. Friday. The Farragut High School Track and Field, located at 11237 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934.

For more information about the event, please contact Patty Adham (865) 604-0617.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.