St. Francis Hospital dresses NICU babies for their first ‘Hoppy’ Easter

(Saint Francis Hopsital-Memphis)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NICU babies at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis are ready for a Hoppy Easter!

New families were treated to special photos of their little ones this Good Friday.

The nurses at St. Francis created a colorful Easter-themed backdrop and used props to show off the precious newborns.

Parents were excited to have their babies treated to a special photo shoot.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Kerry Thompson, NICU nurse at Saint Francis who helped choose props and created the background for the photo shoot.

“We do something similar for other holidays, such as Valentine’s Day and Christmas,” she added.

