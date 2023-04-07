A stalled cold front brings periods of rain today and Saturday

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking a soggy Friday.
Rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible Friday
Rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible Friday
By Jacob Durham
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers continue to develop this morning and become more widespread as we head through the afternoon. Pack the rain gear for the afternoon commute as we continue to see rain chances through Saturday morning before drier weather moves in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds and showers continue to move in as we head close to the morning commute and will continue to develop through the afternoon slowly becoming more widespread for our afternoon. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s and won’t move a whole lot through the afternoon.

Make sure to grab the rain gear as you head out the door as the afternoon commute looks to remain soggy with scattered downpours and even a rumble of thunder possible. Highs are well below average with many areas struggling to get out of the lower 50s thanks to the clouds and rain. Scattered showers and downpours will stick around through the evening especially for areas along and south of I-40.

LOOKING AHEAD

A brief break in the rain is possible as we head through the overnight, but expect scattered showers to move in once again for Saturday morning. Most of the rain remains on the light side with the highest chance of rain across the southern portion of the viewing region. Highs are a little warmer Saturday afternoon in the middle to upper 50s.

Sunshine returns for Sunday with a nice afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A couple of chilly mornings with lows in the lower 40s are around for Sunday and Monday morning with a drier stretch of weather to start next week.

Rain chances linger through Saturday, drier into next week
Rain chances linger through Saturday, drier into next week

