Tennessee DCS recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services joined child welfare specialists across the country in recognizing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The goal of the campaign is to bring awareness to and help prevent issues involving child abuse across the United States.

Tennessee state law requires everyone, regardless of affiliation or profession, to report any knowledge or suspicion of child abuse to authorities.

White House officials announced the campaign at the end of March, with President Biden releasing a statement calling on Americans to look out for the most vulnerable in our communities.

“It has been said that a Nation is judged by how we treat the most vulnerable among us,” Biden said. “Nowhere is that truer than when it comes to protecting our children, making sure they grow up safe from harm and surrounded by love.”

Tennessean’s with an incident to report can call 877-237-0004 or can file an online report here.

