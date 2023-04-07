Tennessee DCS recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

The goal of the campaign is to bring awareness to and help prevent issues involving child abuse across the United States.
TN Department of Children's Services building.
TN Department of Children's Services building.(WSMV)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services joined child welfare specialists across the country in recognizing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The goal of the campaign is to bring awareness to and help prevent issues involving child abuse across the United States.

Tennessee state law requires everyone, regardless of affiliation or profession, to report any knowledge or suspicion of child abuse to authorities.

White House officials announced the campaign at the end of March, with President Biden releasing a statement calling on Americans to look out for the most vulnerable in our communities.

“It has been said that a Nation is judged by how we treat the most vulnerable among us,” Biden said. “Nowhere is that truer than when it comes to protecting our children, making sure they grow up safe from harm and surrounded by love.”

Tennessean’s with an incident to report can call 877-237-0004 or can file an online report here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Rob Speas, the principal at Hardin Valley Academy, was placed on administrative leave,...
KCS: HVA principal placed on administrative leave
Multiple agencies were on the scene of deadly Rocky Top residential fire
Family identifies child, adult who died in Rocky Top house fire
Charlesetta Grau
Missing person disappeared ‘under suspicious circumstances,’ could be in TN
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Knoxville Dem. state representative avoids expulsion, 2 other reps expelled
Rep. Justin Lafferty responded to the allegations that he assaulted a Nashville rep. on the...
East Tenn. rep. responds following alleged assault on House floor

Latest News

Belida Hoffmaster was helped out of her home by Cuck Leslie who before Thursday morning had...
Woman and dog rescued by total stranger during Knox County house fire
New Variety Show “Array” Opening in Pigeon Forge
New variety show opens in Pigeon Forge
Range day at the Citizens Police Academy
Morristown to host ‘Citizens Police Academy’
It's a rainy Friday in Pigeon Forge.
Scattered batches of rain through Saturday