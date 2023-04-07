Tennessee wineries to bring festival to Blount County

The event will also feature local artisans, food vendors and live music.
Sip TN The Foothills
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wineries will head to Blount County to share more than 100 local wines, meads and hard ciders for the Sip TN The Foothills event Saturday, April 15.

The event will run from noon until 5 p.m. on the Pellissippi State Community College’s Blount County Campus and is sponsored by the Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance.

“The board of TWFA loved the layout of the campus and thought it would be an excellent site for the event,” said Professor Chris Milne, Ph.D., coordinator of undergraduate research at Pellissippi State and a Blount County native. “This also gives our Pellissippi State students a chance to shine, with our Culinary Arts students preparing gourmet snacks for the VIP ticketholders and our bluegrass ensemble, jazz band and Variations choir providing entertainment.”

That campus is located at 2731 W. Alexander Parkway, Friendsville.

The event will also feature local artisans, food vendors and live music. Tickets are $45 and include a souvenir wine glass and a Tennessee Wines six-bottle wine bag. Designated driver tickets will only be $10, but will not allow for wine tasting.

