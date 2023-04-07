VP Harris to appear at Fisk University service for ‘The Tennessee Three’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vice President Kamala Harris will appear at a service held for “The Tennessee Three” at Fisk University on Friday.

Sources with the White House told WSMV4 that Harris will be speaking at the service held at the university’s Memorial Chapel.

Harris released a statement on Twitter early Friday morning regarding the expulsion of former State Reps Justin Pearson, D-Memphis and Justin Jones, D-Nashville from the Tennessee House.

Six people, including three children, were killed last week in a school shooting in Nashville.



How did Republican lawmakers in Tennessee respond?



By expelling their colleagues who stood with Tennesseans and said enough is enough.



This is undemocratic and dangerous. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 7, 2023

The service will include city and community leaders showing support for State Representative Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former State Representatives Pearson and Jones, following the expulsion vote on Thursday.

The service is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

