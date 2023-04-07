Woman and dog rescued by total stranger during Knox County house fire

By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Last week just after 7 AM, a fire broke out at the home of Belida Hoffmaster in North Knoxville, but she was able to make it out unharmed after an act of kindness by a total stranger.

“Thank you so much for coming to my rescue that day,” said Hoffmaster on a FaceTime call with Chuck Leslie.

Leslie was driving his daughter to school at Sterchi Elementary when he smelled smoke and saw the smoke clouds forming over a home just down the road from his home, and decided to step in to help.

He pulled over and knocked on the door and got Hoffmaster and her dog out of the home and began dumping buckets of water on the flames before first responders arrived at the house.

“I’d hate the thought of someone not stopping so we didn’t,” said Leslie.

In the aftermath Hoffmaster told WVLT that she’d love to talk to the person who saved her life and properly thank him.

So though a FaceTime call, Hoffmaster was able to reconnect with Leslie more than a week later.

“I just care for my fellow man you know love thy neighbor. If it was my neighbor or even a stranger it’s juts my obligation or be compelled to want to stop and help,” said Leslie.

Hoffmaster said she hopes to be able to repay Leslie by buying him dinner sometime.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

