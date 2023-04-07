Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines

An emergency dispatcher received a call from a fisherman who reported observing a black Jeep submerged about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep on Friday morning.

According to a report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, an emergency dispatcher received a call from a fisherman who reported observing a black Jeep submerged about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.

Deputies employed the use of a local wrecker service to pull the Jeep from the water. As the crew was preparing to remove the vehicle, it was discovered a person was still inside it and moving.

With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a woman was safely rescued from vehicle. EMS responded to the location and transported her to a local hospital.

During the incident, deputies determined the woman was listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Rob Speas, the principal at Hardin Valley Academy, was placed on administrative leave,...
KCS: HVA principal placed on administrative leave
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A hiker was rescued on the Appalachian Trail early Wednesday morning, according to officials...
Tenn. National Guard rescues hiker on Appalachian Trail
Rural Metro responds to Farragut house fire, finds resident mowing lawn
Rural Metro responds to Farragut house fire, officials say
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

FILE: Police lights
KPD: Man arrested after running from scene of robbery
It's a rainy Friday in Pigeon Forge.
Scattered rain for Saturday, warmer sun on Sunday
New Variety Show “Array” Opening in Pigeon Forge
New variety show opens in Pigeon Forge
It's a rainy Friday in Pigeon Forge.
Scattered batches of rain through Saturday
Kamala Harris
‘Don’t silence the people’: VP Harris speaks at rally for ‘The Tennessee Three’