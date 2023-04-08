Chris Tomlin honors Covenant School families, first responders at annual Good Friday concert


By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chris Tomlin’s 7th annual Good Friday concert honored students, families and teachers of The Covenant School along with Metro Police Chief John Drake at Bridgestone Arena Friday night.

Tomlin brought a Covenant School family, a teacher and Chief Drake on stage during the concert.

While they were onstage, Tomlin led the crowd in prayer and prayed for the community.

An attendee of the concert said Tomlin told the arena there were 200 families from The Covenant School and 200 families of the first responders also in the crowd.

Tomlin said he will give the proceeds from the concert to The Covenant School and a scholarship for police families.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines
Penn Hazuda
Maryville 5-year-old battling cancer passes away
A hiker was rescued on the Appalachian Trail early Wednesday morning, according to officials...
Tenn. National Guard rescues hiker on Appalachian Trail
A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
Christopher Burleigh
SCSO officials: Knox Co. man missing from Kodak

Latest News

Easter forecast
Sunshine returns for Easter Sunday and sticks around for the new week
One of Tyre Nichols' photographs that showcases his passion for photography.
Tyre Nichols’ photography on display at Fourth Bluff Park
Memphis Zoo pandas Le Le and Ya Ya leaving the China Exhibit soon.
Memphis Zoo, giant panda ‘Ya Ya’ to part ways this month
As a Frost Advisory is in place for far northeastern counties.
Rain ends but three frigid nights surround Easter
Cheerleader comes home after car crash
Cheerleader returns home after spending weeks in the hospital