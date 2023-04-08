Knoxville man arrested for arson

A fire on Friday night resulted in one arrest Saturday.
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On April 8, Knoxville Fire Department investigators arrested and charged a man with arson after a fire on Holly Street the night of April 7, KFD investigators said.

Larry Lee Hurst was charged with one count of arson following a fire at Hire Quest located at 417 Holly St., investigators said. Officials said Lee had previously been employed there.

The building was damaged, however no injuries were reported.

Holly Street fire results in arrest
