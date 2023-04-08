Knoxville man arrested for arson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On April 8, Knoxville Fire Department investigators arrested and charged a man with arson after a fire on Holly Street the night of April 7, KFD investigators said.

Larry Lee Hurst was charged with one count of arson following a fire at Hire Quest located at 417 Holly St., investigators said. Officials said Lee had previously been employed there.

The building was damaged, however no injuries were reported.

