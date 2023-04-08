KPD: Man arrested after running from scene of robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested on Friday night after running from the scene of a robbery, officials with the Knoxville Police Department said.

KPD officers initially responded to a robbery at a home on Fairwood Avenue at around 7:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they said Trejhel Atkinson, 23, had fled the scene in the victim’s car.

Shortly after, officers found the car near Hall of Fame Drive. Officials said officers pursued Atkinson, but he crashed the car on the ramp to I-40 East from James White Parkway.

Atkinson ran from the car, but KPD officers were able to arrest him after a brief chase.

“Outstanding work by the involved officers who quickly located and apprehended the suspect,” KPD officials said.

Atkinson was charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest and numerous other charges.

Knoxville Police Department officers took Trejhel Atkinson, 23, into custody last night after responding to a home invasion robbery on Fairwood Avenue at around 7 p.m.



Outstanding work by the involved officers who quickly located and apprehended the suspect! pic.twitter.com/se9Clo6irb — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.