Maryville 5 year old battling cancer passes away

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Penn Hazuda, 5, passed away on Friday morning, his mother confirmed with WVLT News.

Penn Hazuda was diagnosed with Leukemia and relapsed three separate times. During his time at the hospital, Penn Hazuda found his love for Mario.

“It started with Super Mario Odyssey the video game and him playing it on the consoles at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in his room with dad,” said Penn’s mom Jessica Hazuda.

His family was raising money for Penn Hazuda to go on a dream vacation to Mario World.

Jessica Hazuda said he passed away at 8:58 a.m. on Friday following multiple complications. His family held him until his last breath, Jessica Hazuda said.

“He never made it to Mario World,” said Jessica Hazuda. “We plan to go later on when we’re ready and he’ll be with us.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.