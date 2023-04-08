Memphis Zoo, giant panda ‘Ya Ya’ to part ways this month

Memphis Zoo pandas Le Le and Ya Ya leaving the China Exhibit soon.
Memphis Zoo pandas Le Le and Ya Ya leaving the China Exhibit soon.(Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo and its beloved giant panda, Ya Ya, will part ways at the end of April as the zoo’s contract with China has ended.

Ya Ya and late panda Le Le called Memphis home for 20 years. At the end of April, Ya Ya will return home to China.

“We had two successive ten-year agreements with our Chinese colleagues,” explained Memphis Zoo President, Matt Thompson. “The second ten-year agreement ended on the 7th.”

In a special sendoff Saturday, zoo officials recognized Ya Ya’s culture with a tribute from Tennessee Happy Kong Fu.

Despite Ya Ya’s upcoming departure, zoo officials said her culture is here to stay.

“China’s here to stay,” Thompson explained. “This exhibit changed the way we do exhibits. When we opened this exhibit, we wanted to not just build a panda exhibit. Other people had done that. We wanted to build a China exhibit and If you come to the Memphis Zoo, it’s unmistakable that we enjoy talking about other cultures.”

Thompson said he is unsure if and when the zoo will welcome new giant pandas, but it doesn’t sound unlikely.

“We don’t know,” he explained. “We know that our relationship with our Chinese colleagues is very strong and we’re going to continue that partnership.”

