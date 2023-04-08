Operation Egg Hunt: Anderson Co. law enforcement officials check sex offender compliance

The multi-day operation saw four sex offenders booked after failing to comply with the sex offender registry.
Operation Egg Hunt: Anderson Co. law enforcement officials check sex offender compliance
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-agency operation from April 3, to April 6, codenamed Operation Egg Hunt, resulted in four convicted sex offenders behind bars.

Officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Ridge Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Sex Offender Registry Unit and the United States Marshals Service conducted a check on over 70 registered sex offenders in the area.

“Making sure registered sex offenders in Anderson County are in compliance and following the rules set forth by the courts as a result of their conviction is critical,” said Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker. “It’s important that these offenders know we are always watching and will hold them accountable if they fail to comply.”

Officials said they made contact with 72 total offenders, 68 of whom were in compliance. The other four, Corey Hutchinson, Cameron Richardson, Eric Bedwell and Brandon Labelle were not in compliance, according to officials.

The four men were arrested and taken to Anderson County Jail, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

