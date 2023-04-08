Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida

Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY Fla. (WKYT/WJHG/WECP) - A 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowned in the Gulf of Mexico Friday morning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report they were called to 3690 Scenic Highway 98 around 11:30 for a distressed swimmer.

Officials said surfers had helped rescue several juveniles they spotted struggling in the water about 65 yards offshore, but one child could not be located.

The OCSO, including the Marine Unit, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Beach Safety, EMS, and Fire Departments searched for the missing swimmer. The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife also assisted.

The teen was reportedly located deceased in the Gulf by the OCSO Marine Unit.

The identity of the teen has not been released yet.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Rob Speas, the principal at Hardin Valley Academy, was placed on administrative leave,...
KCS: HVA principal placed on administrative leave
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A hiker was rescued on the Appalachian Trail early Wednesday morning, according to officials...
Tenn. National Guard rescues hiker on Appalachian Trail
Rural Metro responds to Farragut house fire, finds resident mowing lawn
Rural Metro responds to Farragut house fire, officials say
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Pigeon Forge, TN
Scattered rain for Saturday, warmer sun on Sunday
It's a rainy Friday in Pigeon Forge.
Scattered batches of rain through Saturday
Kamala Harris
‘Don’t silence the people’: VP Harris speaks at rally for ‘The Tennessee Three’
VP Harris speaks.
Vice President Harris speaks in Nashville.