Rain ends but three frigid nights surround Easter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Easter weekend!

We have diminishing rain chances from when you read this, into the rest of the holiday weekend. We have a few more showers, followed by fog and dew Easter morning.

Easter morning starts out with crisp temperatures and we’ll build back warmth and sunshine. There’s a Frost Advisory in our northeastern counties, but widespread frost is not likely.

Much of the coming week is sunny, quiet, and crystal clear.

WHAT TO EXPECT

showers have been persistent over the last 24-30 hours. Most have a dry Easter. Still, because of the moisture in the air, fog is fairly likely. Note: if you have worship service outdoors, I’d have some waterproof shoes for all of the dew. Sunrise temps will range from 40-45 degrees Sunday morning.

From there we develop prolonged sunshine. There’s a pretty strong breeze moving in midday Easter Sunday. Gusts could top 20 mph. That helps us get near 70 degrees in the Tennessee River Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday through at least Wednesday will be sunny and mild. Monday morning’s low will be “sneaky cold.” We think most plants will be okay. If you’re at all concerned about a late season frost, it’s best to just cover sensitive plants. Widespread frost and freeze is unlikely. Historically this is the final week for Knoxville frost. Doesn’t mean it will be that way this year…

Tuesday and Wednesday are back near 70 degrees, with many of us even warming closer to 80 degrees a little later.

We have a subtropical low drifting around the Gulf of Mexico. That is going to bring some rain Friday into early next Saturday.

