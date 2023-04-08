Scattered rain for Saturday, warmer sun on Sunday

Meteorologist Kyle Grainger is tracking rain for Saturday and a warmer sun for Sunday.
Pigeon Forge, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning, and more heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re staying cloudy and damp once again on this Saturday. We’ll have scattered batches of rain that move through from time to time. We’ve got NE wind blowing at 10 mph and gusting to 20 mph at times.

Highs on Saturday will be near 54 in Knoxville to 50 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have decreasing clouds, but that allows us to become even colder for the start of our Easter Sunday. Sunday starts with temperatures near 41 and ends near 67 for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is warm once again with lots of sunshine for the afternoon and just a few passing clouds.

We do manage to crack the mid 70s going through next week and rain chances really don’t return until late in the week around Friday with scattered rain chances.

