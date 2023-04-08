SCSO officials: Knox Co. man missing from Kodak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asked for help finding a missing Knox County man who was last seen in Sevier County.

Christopher Burleigh Jr. was last seen leaving a friend’s house in a red 1992 Chevy S10 with the license plate number 152-BBWD that he borrowed from the friend.

Burleigh’s vehicle is still where he left it, and he has not returned to his home in Knox County.

Deputies asked anyone with information about his location or if you have seen Burleigh to call 865-453-4668.

Christopher William Burleigh Jr (SCSO)

