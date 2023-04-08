Sheriff: Deputy jailer among two women arrested on drug trafficking charges

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a deputy jailer was among two people arrested on drug trafficking and other charges.

Catron said the investigation started on Friday after they received a tip of a woman bringing drugs to the Wayne County Detention Center and allegedly giving it to the deputy jailer.

The woman was later identified as Paige R. Sturgis.

Sheriff Catron added the deputy jailer, Tracy Smith, would bring the drugs inside the Detention Center and give it to an inmate.

Friday evening, investigators watched the transaction between Sturgis and Smith on the Wayne County Detention Center property.

Once the car drove away, officials pulled the car over at the intersection of Jim Hill Service Road and KY-90 Bypass.

Deputy Jailer Smith was searched inside the Detention Center, and officials said they found three Suboxone tablets inside a tobacco can.

Tracy Smith was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, promoting contraband and official misconduct. She was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Paige Sturgis was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and promoting contraband. She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said more arrests are pending.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hiker was rescued on the Appalachian Trail early Wednesday morning, according to officials...
Tenn. National Guard rescues hiker on Appalachian Trail
Dr. Rob Speas, the principal at Hardin Valley Academy, was placed on administrative leave,...
KCS: HVA principal placed on administrative leave
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say
A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour

Latest News

Operation Egg Hunt arrests Corey Hutchinson, Cameron Richardson, Eric Bedwell, Brandon Labelle.
Operation Egg Hunt: Anderson Co. law enforcement officials check sex offender compliance
As a Frost Advisory is in place for far northeastern counties.
Rain ends but three frigid nights surround Easter
Griffin Merritt
Vols salvage series in 14-2 run-rule win over No. 3 Florida
Holly Street fire results in arrest
Knoxville man arrested for arson
Holly Street fire results in arrest
Holly Street fire results in arrest