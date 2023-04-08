Vols drop Gm. 2 and series to 3rd ranked Gators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Tennessee struggled to contain No. 3 Florida’s high-powered lineup in a 9-3 loss on a dreary Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Gators jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead after scoring three runs in the top of the first and two more in the second. They added two more runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to take a comfortable 9-2 advantage after UT had cut the lead to three.

Six of the Gators’ nine runs came off of home runs, as they finished with four for the night, including back-to-back homers from Wyatt Langford and Jac Caglianone in the fourth inning. Six different Vols finished with a hit, but UT didn’t have a single player with multiple hits on the night.

Zane Denton drove in two of the team’s three runs with his eighth homer of the year, a shot into Tennessee’s bullpen in the second inning that made it a 5-2 game. That was all the offense the Big Orange were able to generate until a Griffin Merritt pinch-hit RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

B2 | Answer right back! Zane deposits one in the bullpen and the Vols quickly respond in the home half of the second!



Florida 5, Vols 2#GBO // #OTH // #BeatFlorida pic.twitter.com/pP9CkYDlRq — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) April 7, 2023

Florida starter Hurston Waldrep got the win and improved to 6-1 on the year after recording nine strikeouts over seven innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits and a pair of walks.

Tennessee’s Chase Burns struggled for the second straight week, giving up seven runs on six hits and four walks in just 3.1 innings pitched to fall to 2-3 on the year.

The Vols (21-10, 4-7 SEC) will look to get back in the win column in Saturday’s series finale, which is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET and air live on ESPN2.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.