Vols salvage series in 14-2 run-rule win over No. 3 Florida

Griffin Merritt
Griffin Merritt(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball was able to avoid being swept at home Saturday thanks to an offensive explosion and clutch starting pitching.

Three of Tennessee’s seven hits on the day left the yard. Cal Stark got the home run party started in the third inning with a shot past the third deck in left field that plated Kavaris Tears and extended UT’s lead to 6-0.

Griffin Merritt returned to the lineup Saturday and hammered a ball out to left center in the fourth that scored Christian Moore and made the score 8-0 Tennessee.

Merritt later called game in the eighth inning when he cranked a shot out to left field again - this time plating Blake burke and Jared Dickey and putting UT ahead by the mercy rule margin of ten runs.

Drew Beam picked up the win on the mound after tossing seven innings of four-hit ball. The sophomore allowed a two-run home run in the seventh inning before being relieved. Beam tallied 10 strikeouts while walking just one batter on the day.

Tennessee returns to Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday evening to take on Eastern Kentucky in a mid-week matchup before heading down to Arkansas for a three-game set against the No. 5 Razorbacks.

