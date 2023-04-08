With warmer days ahead, Knoxville offers programs to get people outdoors

From sports, to hiking and kayaking, Knoxville's Parks and Recreation can help you get active this Spring and Summer.
A player practices putting.
A player practices putting.(WAFF)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spring is on the horizon, and with warmer temperatures comes more time spent outside soaking up the sun.

“The best thing I can recommend for someone to do, is to stop by their local community center and see what we’ve already got going on,” said Knoxville Parks and Rec Recreation Specialist Grant Howard.

The Knoxville Parks and Recreation department offers a wide variety of activities and programs for each member of the family. The city offers programs ranging from adult and youth sports leagues, to city sponsored, employee-lead outdoor events like kayaking and hiking.

Almost all of the programs are free, and have the added benefit of engaging members of the community with those interested in similar kinds of activities.

“I’ve learned so many new games and activities from my job, and I think a lot of people do not even know what amazing programs they have offered right in their own neighborhoods,” Howard said.

Some of the more popular activities include:

  • Adult Dodgeball
  • SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) senior fall prevention and fitness class
  • Kayak Down the River- Affordable kayaking to breakdown the barrier for entry for getting people out on the water.
  • Game Nights- board game nights that are free to the public and offered at several sights.
  • Table Tennis
  • Dynamic Softball
  • Pickleball
  • Volleyball
  • Badminton
  • Disc Golf-clinics and weekly games/tournaments.

The Parks and Recreation department is also willing to explore new activities and engage with communities to get Knoxvillians more active.

“We want people to know that we are here to offer programs that they love to do.” said Howard. “I cannot overstate how helpful it is when people come into our buildings or call us and tell us what they’d like to see offered in their community.”

