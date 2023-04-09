Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, to undergo surgery

FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday, April 8, during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men's basketball team. The 77-year-old Democrat said he was awaiting “routine surgery” on his femur scheduled for Sunday, April 9 and expects a full recovery. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he expects to undergo surgery to repair a broken leg he suffered Saturday during a victory parade for the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team.

In a tweet Saturday night, Blumenthal said a fellow parade goer tripped and fell on him during the event in Hartford, Connecticut, to celebrate the team winning the NCAA basketball title on April 4 in Houston.

The 77-year-old Democrat said he was awaiting “routine surgery” on his femur scheduled for Sunday and expects a full recovery.

“What can I say, I love a parade!” he tweeted.

Connecticut’s other U.S. senator, Chris Murphy, tweeted that “after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE. Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever.”

Connecticut state Rep. Matt Blumenthal tweeted that he heard his father “was also on the reviewing stand for a while. Tough as nails, and on the mend shortly!”

Blumenthal is serving his third term in the Senate after being reelected in November. He was the state’s U.S. attorney before serving in the state House and state Senate and as Connecticut’s attorney general.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

