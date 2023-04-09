Bowdon police K-9 reported missing

Missing Bowdon County Police K-9
Missing Bowdon County Police K-9(Bowdon County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWDON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Bowdon Police Department K-9 has been reported missing, according to officials.

According to Bowdon police officials, the K-9 officer arrived home around midnight to find that K-9 Jett’s kennel door “had been opened and Jett is missing.”

He was last seen near Roy Banor Road, officials said.

“If anyone has “eyes on” Jett please call 911. If anyone has seen him, please message the Police Department on Facebook. Everyone’s help would be greatly appreciated,” police officials said.

Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also shared information about a missing police K-9 on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines
Penn Hazuda
Maryville 5-year-old battling cancer passes away
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old to change not guilty plea
A hiker was rescued on the Appalachian Trail early Wednesday morning, according to officials...
Tenn. National Guard rescues hiker on Appalachian Trail

Latest News

A sign rests on the desk of Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, in the House chamber as...
Teachers share ways to incorporate historic expulsions in classroom lessons
Plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures Monday
Plenty of sunshine Monday, warmer weather on the way
Firefighters are on-scene of a working structure fire in Lexington at an area restaurant.
Fire breaks out at Lexington restaurant
From left, Rep. Gloria Johnson and former Reps. Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson met with...
Ousted Tennessee lawmakers say they felt targeted by GOP since Day 1