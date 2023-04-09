Fire breaks out at Lexington restaurant

Firefighters are on-scene of a working structure fire in Lexington at an area restaurant.
Firefighters are on-scene of a working structure fire in Lexington at an area restaurant.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on-scene of a structure fire at a restaurant in the Hamburg shopping center in Lexington.

Flames could be seen pouring out of Joella’s Hot Chicken along Sir Barton Way around 4 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire has been extinguished and was contained to the rear exit and cooler. The fire did not spread into the main restaurant.

However, officials on-scene told WKYT that the business will be closed until it’s inspected and deemed safe by the Lexington-Fayette Health Department.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story and additional details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines
Penn Hazuda
Maryville 5-year-old battling cancer passes away
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour
A hiker was rescued on the Appalachian Trail early Wednesday morning, according to officials...
Tenn. National Guard rescues hiker on Appalachian Trail
A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures Monday
Plenty of sunshine Monday, warmer weather on the way
Easter forecast
Sunshine returns for Easter Sunday and sticks around for the new week
One of Tyre Nichols' photographs that showcases his passion for photography.
Tyre Nichols’ photography on display at Fourth Bluff Park
Memphis Zoo pandas Le Le and Ya Ya leaving the China Exhibit soon.
Memphis Zoo, giant panda ‘Ya Ya’ to part ways this month