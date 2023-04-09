Fire breaks out at Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on-scene of a structure fire at a restaurant in the Hamburg shopping center in Lexington.

Flames could be seen pouring out of Joella’s Hot Chicken along Sir Barton Way around 4 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire has been extinguished and was contained to the rear exit and cooler. The fire did not spread into the main restaurant.

However, officials on-scene told WKYT that the business will be closed until it’s inspected and deemed safe by the Lexington-Fayette Health Department.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story and additional details will be added as they become available.

