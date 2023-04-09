Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker Co., no hazardous materials involved

Jasper Police were notified of a train derailment early Sunday morning in the area of 1350 Old...
Jasper Police were notified of a train derailment early Sunday morning in the area of 1350 Old Russellville Road.(Joe Glazier)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Norfolk Southern train derailed while traveling in the Jasper area in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Jasper Police were notified of a train derailment in the area of 1350 Old Russellville Road.

According to Norfolk Southern, the train crew was briefly trapped in the engine room after the engine tilted over.

Jasper police were notified of a train derailment Sunday morning.
Jasper police were notified of a train derailment Sunday morning.(Joe Glazier)

Jasper Regional Paramedical Services (RPS) was called to the scene to evaluate the crew. There were no major injuries, but two crew members were transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

There were no hazardous materials involved in the derailment or released into the area, according to a Norfolk Southern representative.

More information will be added to this story if it becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines
Penn Hazuda
Maryville 5-year-old battling cancer passes away
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old to change not guilty plea
A hiker was rescued on the Appalachian Trail early Wednesday morning, according to officials...
Tenn. National Guard rescues hiker on Appalachian Trail

Latest News

A sign rests on the desk of Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, in the House chamber as...
Teachers share ways to incorporate historic expulsions in classroom lessons
Plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures Monday
Plenty of sunshine Monday, warmer weather on the way
Firefighters are on-scene of a working structure fire in Lexington at an area restaurant.
Fire breaks out at Lexington restaurant
Missing Bowdon County Police K-9
Bowdon police K-9 reported missing
From left, Rep. Gloria Johnson and former Reps. Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson met with...
Ousted Tennessee lawmakers say they felt targeted by GOP since Day 1