Plenty of sunshine Monday, warmer weather on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quiet weather is settling in for a few days and will give us a great chance to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Chilly nights are back in the forecast for the next couple of days with the chance for patchy frost both Monday and Tuesday morning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Skies continue to clear and will remain mostly clear through the overnight and couple that with light winds it will give us a chilly start for Monday morning. Many areas are waking up in the middle to upper 30s and you’ll need the jacket as you head out to work and school. Patchy frost is possible as well, so you’ll need to make sure to protect your sensitive plants outside.

Plenty of sunshine is back in the forecast as we head into Monday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to near 70. Hopefully you can get outside and enjoy the nice weather with a light breeze out of the northeast. The weather will continue to get better as we head through the week as dry weather settles in for several days.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will slowly warm as we head into the middle of the week with lower to middle 70s making a return for both Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will slowly turn out of the south as we move into Thursday and that will help to boost our temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80. Rain chances slowly work their way back into the mix as we move into Friday.

As we near the end of the week things will turn a little more unsettled with a few rain chances returning through the weekend. Enjoy the beautiful weather ahead!

Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.