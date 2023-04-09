Second annual memorial ride held in honor of fallen LCSO Sgt. Chris Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been more than one year since Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins was killed in the line of duty, but community members are making sure his legacy lives on.

The second annual memorial ride in his honor took place Saturday. All proceeds went directly to the LCSO K-9 Unit, on which Sgt. Jenkins served.

“Everything that anybody could ever think of a person in a positive and great way, was Chris,” said Anne Caulfield. “He was such a good person, he befriended everybody.”

A friend of Sgt. Jenkins, Caulfield sprang into action last year and quickly organized a memorial ride in his honor.

“We raised over 8,000 dollars last year for the department so I’m hoping to exceed that this year,” said Caulfield.

This year’s event was even bigger, featuring t-shirt sales, auctions and live music by the band GreyBeard.

“As musicians of course we want to put on a good show and rock the house,” said GreyBeard member Lee Conley. “But more than anything, it’s about what they’re getting out of it.”

Time and money all donated by the community to keep Sgt. Jenkins’ legacy alive.

“[My husband and I] had planned to be in the ride and then when we had the opportunity for me to be here and support him this way, it was just like ‘pitter patter,’” said Amanda Watson of GreyBeard.

Killed in the line of duty clearing debris off I-75, Sgt. Jenkins’ name is now on a state law to help keep a tragedy like this from ever striking again.

“Riding behind vehicles with loose things such a ladders is very frightening,” said Marilyn Castillo, officer of Ladies of Harley. “I’m really glad his passing was not in vain and added a lot of safety to our highways and our community.”

Making a difference, even after his end of watch. A life of service that lives on, thanks to community that will never forget.

“I will hold this ride every year until I can’t,” said Caulfield.

