Sunshine returns for Easter Sunday and sticks around for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Happy Easter! It is a chilly start to the day, but sunshine and drier weather return today and sticks around for the majority of the new week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

It could be a little bit of a frosty morning for those closer the Tennessee/Kentucky line as temperatures in the upper 30s. Most of us are in the lower 40s as you are stepping out the door.

We will see a lot of sunshine today! We’ll be closer to the mid-50s by noon and near 67 degrees later this afternoon. Winds are from the northeast gusting up to 15-20 mph, which could make it feel a little chilly at times. That sunshine will help us warm up though!

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s a frosty cold start to the day Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, so protect those sensitive plants! The sunshine continue with highs getting back in the upper 60s.

We’ll slowly creep up into the 70s to near 80 degrees Tuesday through Tuesday with a lot of sunshine! A stray shower is possible late Thursday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are watching the potential for some scattered showers Friday into the weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s.

