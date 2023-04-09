Tyre Nichols’ photography on display at Fourth Bluff Park

One of Tyre Nichols' photographs that showcases his passion for photography.
One of Tyre Nichols' photographs that showcases his passion for photography.(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins and Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyre Nichols’ life continues to be honored by Memphians―his photography was featured in an exhibition held by Memphis activists on Friday.

The event marked the start of four days dedicated to Nichols’ passion for photography, hosted at Fourth Bluff Park.

The event will run from noon until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at Fourth Bluff Park.

On Sunday, it will run from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at MARTYR’s Park.

The finale will be held on Monday― it will be a demonstration for police reform outside Memphis City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Beth Hoffberg, one of the event organizers, says the event is meant to highlight the type of person Nichols was.

“We just want people to remember who he was and why we are fighting for justice,” said Hoffberg.

