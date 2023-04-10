Augusta Quarry to close as construction for new amenities begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Knoxville officials announced Monday that Augusta Quarry at Fort Dickerson Park will be closed this year as construction for new amenities begins.

The quarry lake will be closed until late spring or early summer 2024, city officials said.

Upgrades will feature

New restrooms, changing rooms and a vendor pavilion

An expanded overlook on the western side of the quarry

New floating beach and swim platforms

More accessible walkways

Construction to upgrade the Augusta Quarry at Fort Dickerson Park will close the quarry lake for the 2023 year. (City of Knoxville)

“These upgrades, a public-private collaboration, will make Augusta Quarry more family-friendly and accessible to more people,” said Wes Soward, the City’s Urban Wilderness Coordinator. “This will provide easier, safer access to the water, and the improved access will reflect the natural beauty of the quarry.”

The project cost more than $5 million and was made possible through a partnership with The Aslan Foundation.

The picnic areas and 3.5 miles of trails at Fort Dickerson Park will still be available for visitors.

