Augusta Quarry to close as construction for new amenities begins

The quarry updates include new restrooms, a new floating beach for swimmers and more.
Construction to upgrade the Augusta Quarry at Fort Dickerson Park will close the quarry lake...
Construction to upgrade the Augusta Quarry at Fort Dickerson Park will close the quarry lake for the 2023 year.(City of Knoxville)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Knoxville officials announced Monday that Augusta Quarry at Fort Dickerson Park will be closed this year as construction for new amenities begins.

The quarry lake will be closed until late spring or early summer 2024, city officials said.

Upgrades will feature

  • New restrooms, changing rooms and a vendor pavilion
  • An expanded overlook on the western side of the quarry
  • New floating beach and swim platforms
  • More accessible walkways
“These upgrades, a public-private collaboration, will make Augusta Quarry more family-friendly and accessible to more people,” said Wes Soward, the City’s Urban Wilderness Coordinator. “This will provide easier, safer access to the water, and the improved access will reflect the natural beauty of the quarry.”

The project cost more than $5 million and was made possible through a partnership with The Aslan Foundation.

The picnic areas and 3.5 miles of trails at Fort Dickerson Park will still be available for visitors.

