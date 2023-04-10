Beautiful start to the week with some frosty cold mornings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have some quiet weather days and a warming trend this week, before rain and some storms return.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear and calm, with temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 30s, so patchy frost is possible.

It’s a beautiful, sunny Monday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to near 70. It’s a seasonable high of 68 degrees for Knoxville. Hopefully you can get outside and enjoy the nice weather with a light breeze out of the northeast.

Tonight stays mostly clear, so that let’s us drop to the 30s again, with a low around 39 degrees in Knoxville.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures quicks gradually this week, as we stick with sunshine!

We’ll make it to the low 70s Tuesday, then mid 70s Wednesday, and upper 70s Thursday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, this boost is cutoff by scattered rain on Friday, but we’re still in the low 70s. Then we’ll jump the upper 70s Saturday, before on and off rain and storms move in with a cold front Saturday.

