Bill to address gun thefts could see new life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - House Bill 1233 was filed in January, by Nashville Democrat Caleb Hemmer.

The bill aims to incentivize gun owners to lock their guns inside their car’s glove box, trunk, or another area with a lock or somewhere hidden from someone looking to steal the gun.

Knoxville Police tell WVLT News as of April 4, the department has received 34 calls of guns stolen from vehicles, KPD officials say the number only reflects car reports, and the number of guns stolen could be higher.

Police add the 34 number is far outpacing the number of ‘smash and grabs’ that were reported this time last year.

In an interview with the Tennessee Lookout, Cocke County Republican, Jeremy Faison said he was planning to co-sponsor the bill, in the hopes to help get it across the finish line.

“I’m interested in the fact that our current laws for guns in your car don’t have any direction on should they be locked up or not,” Faison told the Lookout. “(I) would like to see, if you leave your car in a public spot, you should lock (a weapon) in your glove box.”

The bill’s counterpart in the Tennessee Senate was tabled until 2024.

WVLT News reached out to Rep. Fasion’s office and did not receive a response back.

