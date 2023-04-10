East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers searching for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Jace Sands, 16, left home on Tannahill Drive on April 4 at around 9:30 p.m., ETVCS officials said.

He was walking toward the wood line of the Pines apartment complex, but ETVCS officials said he has not been seen since. Sands is a student at Richard Yoakley School and could be hanging out around the Chapman Square apartments.

Sands may also be at the Weigels at Chapman and Moody. He is 6′2 with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“His family is very concerned for his well-being and just want to see him come home safely,” ETVCS officials said.

Anyone with information on where Sands may be is urged to contact ETVCS at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

If you have any information on where Jace may be staying contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers. His family is very concerned for his well-being and just want to see him come home safely.#MissingMonday #missingperson #MissingTeen #CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/fkbOW0TPhA — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) April 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.