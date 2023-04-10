Getting gradually warmer with sunshine this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another chilly start to the day Tuesday, but the sunshine will help us warm up. We gradually warm up throughout the week before showers arrive by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those clear skies continue tonight which allows us to drop near 39 degrees. Protect those sensitive plants as we could see a little bit of patchy frost.

The sunshine returns once again Tuesday with a high near 71 degrees! Enjoy!

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll warm up to the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

A few more high clouds move in Thursday afternoon to evening as stray showers move in late. A few more showers develop throughout the day Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking a cold front to arrive this weekend bringing rain and a few storms. It looks like a few showers arrive Saturday, but most of the rain arrives Sunday. Highs look to remain in the mid to upper 70s.

