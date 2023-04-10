Getting gradually warmer with sunshine this week

Meteorologist Paige Noel says showers don’t return until later this week.
Sunshine Tuesday
Sunshine Tuesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another chilly start to the day Tuesday, but the sunshine will help us warm up. We gradually warm up throughout the week before showers arrive by the end of the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those clear skies continue tonight which allows us to drop near 39 degrees. Protect those sensitive plants as we could see a little bit of patchy frost.

The sunshine returns once again Tuesday with a high near 71 degrees! Enjoy!

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll warm up to the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

A few more high clouds move in Thursday afternoon to evening as stray showers move in late. A few more showers develop throughout the day Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking a cold front to arrive this weekend bringing rain and a few storms. It looks like a few showers arrive Saturday, but most of the rain arrives Sunday. Highs look to remain in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
LIVE: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead, police say
Holly Street fire results in arrest
Knoxville man arrested for arson
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Penn Hazuda
Maryville 5-year-old battling cancer passes away
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the warming trend to late week rain to some weekend...
Beautiful start to the week with some frosty cold mornings
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the warming trend to late week rain to some weekend...
Beautiful start to the week with some frosty cold mornings
Plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures Monday
Plenty of sunshine Monday, warmer weather on the way
Pleasant Monday ahead
Plenty of sunshine Monday, warmer weather on the way