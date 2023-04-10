‘God is in control’ | Citizen honored by Anderson Co. mayor for saving man’s life

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, a Clinton man was honored by Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank for his efforts in helping his neighbor.

That neighbor, Chalice Bingham, was working on a project in November in the backyard when he collapsed. Bingham’s wife helped him to the car before calling 911.

Kyle Case was heading home that day when his wife called and told him about the emergency response across the street.

When he got home, Case, a former paramedic and emergency room travel nurse, immediately stepped in to help.

“It’s part of my training. It’s my nature. Even if I’m off-duty, if someone needs help, I’m going to render aid,” Case said.

Case remembers Bingham looking “ashen-gray” with a very low pulse. Case said he ran an IV line and administered fluids and jumped in the back of the ambulance to tell the crew everything he knew about Bingham’s situation.

Frank said that this expedited Bingham’s treatment.

Bingham suffered a major heart attack, Case said, and was transported by Anderson County EMS to Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

An ICU doctor said that Case’s quick and knowledgeable actions saved Bingham’s life.

Case said that he was just glad to help. “I’m glad I was home that day,” he said. “Yes, I had a hand in it, but ultimately, God is in control. Just the fact that Chalice is home and doing better is reward enough for me.”

Frank proclaimed Saturday, March 25 as Kyle Case Day in Anderson County. Case, alongside his family, received the plaque at the Anderson County Courthouse.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.